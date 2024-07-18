BREAKING: Los Angeles Clippers Reportedly Trade 9x NBA All-Star To Jazz
Russell Westbrook is coming off his second season playing for the Los Angeles Clippers.
The 2017 MVP finished the year with averages of 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range.
However, Westbrook was delegated to a bench role.
On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Westbrook has been traded to the Utah Jazz.
Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: The Los Angeles Clippers are sending guard Russell Westbrook, a second-round pick swap and cash to the Utah Jazz in a sign-and-trade agreement for guard Kris Dunn."
However, Wojnarowski reports that the Jazz will not keep Westbrook.
Via Wojnarowski: "Westbrook is expected to agree on a contract buyout with the Jazz, clearing the way for him to eventually join the Denver Nuggets after clearing waivers, sources tell ESPN."
As for Dunn, he will be a solid replacement for Westbrook.
The former fifth overall pick finished this past year with averages of 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 66 games.
The Clippers are coming off a season where they were the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record.
However, they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
As for the Jazz, they finished the 2023-24 season as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 32-50 record.