BREAKING: Los Angeles Clippers Sign Former NBA 6th Overall Pick
Mo Bamba is coming off his first year playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.
The former Texas star finished the season with averages of 4.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 57 games.
On Monday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Bamba will sign a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent center Mo Bamba has agreed on a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell ESPN."
Bamba was initially the sixth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic.
He came into the league with a lot of hype, and while he has never been able to make an All-Star Game, the 26-year-old center is still a reliable role player.
Bamba has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers (in addition to Orlando and Philadelphia) over his six seasons in the league.
His career averages are 7.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 332 regular season games.
He has also appeared in three NBA playoff games, as he was with the Lakers when they reached the 2023 Western Conference finals.
As for the Clippers, they are coming off a year where they were the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record.
They lost to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).