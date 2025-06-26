BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers Make Trade With Bulls
On Thursday evening, the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft will take place at Barclays Center in New York.
Before the night begins, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls had made a deal.
Via Charania: "The Los Angeles Lakers are moving up in the second round of the NBA Draft tonight, acquiring the No. 45 pick from the Chicago Bulls for No. 55 and cash, sources tell ESPN."
The Lakers did not have a pick in Wednesday's first round.
There is likely a prospect they are targeting with the 45th pick.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "The Los Angeles Lakers sending out cash to move up in tonight's second round means they will be hard-capped at the second apron for next season."
The Bulls had the 12th pick in Wednesday's first round.
They selected Noa Essengue.
Via Jake Fischer of The Stein Line: "Chicago informed the league this morning they were fielding offers for No. 45, sources say. Other known spots open for trade: Charlotte, with one of Nos. 33, 34, Toronto (No. 39), Golden State (No. 41) and OKC (No. 44)."
The Lakers finished the 2024-25 season as the third seed in the Western Conference.
However, they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
Meanwhile, the Bulls were the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs.