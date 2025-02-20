BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers Player Ejected From Hornets Game
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Charlotte Hornets (at home).
During the second half, Austin Reaves got ejected.
The former Oklahoma star finished his night with eight points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 3/9 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "Austin Reaves just got thrown out after picking up two technical fouls in succession following that non-call."
Reaves is one of the team's most important players, so the Lakers will be down a big part of their offense for the fourth quarter.
Via Skip Bayless: "Nice-guy Austin Reaves just got thrown out for throwing up his hands over a noncall then saying something to the ref. Bang-bang. Tech-tech. Gone."
He came into the night with averages of 19.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 47 games.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Austin Reaves was just ejected from the game here in the 3rd Q after two quick techs in succession from referee Rodney Mott. Reaves tossed his headband into the stands on his way off the court and into the locker room."
The Lakers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 32-20 record in 52 games.
They will play their next game on Thursday night when they visit Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.