BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers Player Will Miss Start Of NBA Season
Christian Wood is coming off a year where he appeared in 50 games for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The former UNLV star averaged 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 30.7% from the three-point range.
On Monday, the Lakers announced that Wood will likely miss the start of the regular season.
Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "Lakers forward/center Christian Wood underwent a successful arthroscopic surgical procedure on his left knee today. The procedure was performed by Dr. Kristofer J. Jones at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Wood will be reevaluated by team doctors in approximately eight weeks."
The Lakers will play their first game of the season on October 22 when they host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in California.
Based on the Lakers' statement, Wood will likely be reevaluated in early November.
Wood picked up his option to stay with the Lakers earlier this year.
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on May 7: "Los Angeles Lakers forward Christian Wood has exercised his $3 million player option for the 2024–25 season, league sources told @hoopshype. Wood appeared in 50 games for the Lakers and averaged 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game."
In addition to the Lakers, Wood has also spent time with the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans over eight seasons.
His career averages are 13.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range.