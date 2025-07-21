BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers Release 2-Year NBA Player
Trey Jemison III spent the 2024-25 season playing for the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers.
Over 38 games, he had averages of 2.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 55.4% from the field.
On Monday, the Lakers announced that they had waived the 25-year-old.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "The Lakers announce they have waived center Trey Jemison III"
Over two NBA seasons, Jemison has also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards (in addition to the Lakers and Pelicans).
His career averages are 4.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 55.2% from the field in 63 games.
Via Brad Turner of The LA Times: "The Lakers have requested waivers on two-way center Trey Jemison III.
Jemison III appeared in 22 games for the Purple and Gold last season after signing with the team Jan. 15, averaging 2.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 10.3 minutes."
Jemison has also spent a lot of time in the G League.
He finished last season with averages of 10.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field in four games (three starts).
Via NBA G League (on June 20, 2024): "Trey Jemison was a FORCE around the rim for the ! The 6’10” two-way signee averaged 7.4 PPG and 5.8 RPG including 10.0 PPG and 7.1 RPG in 14 games as a starter.
He had seven double-digit scoring games including a career-high 24 PTS vs. the Wizards."