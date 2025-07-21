BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers Release 4-Year NBA Veteran
Jordan Goodwin appeared in 29 games (five starts) for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2024-25 season.
On Sunday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that the Lakers have now waived the 26-year-old.
Via Charania: "The Los Angeles Lakers have waived guard Jordan Goodwin, sources tell ESPN. Goodwin emerged as a key rotation piece for JJ Redick late last season, playing 29 games and four playoff contests. Goodwin and Shake Milton were released to clear space for arrival of Marcus Smart."
Goodwin has played part of four seasons in the NBA for the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies and Lakers.
His career averages are 6.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 150 games.