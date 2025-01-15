BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers Release Fan-Favorite Rookie
Quincy Olivari is in the middle of his rookie season in the NBA.
He had been on a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.
In two games, Olivari is averaging 1.5 points per contest.
However, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports that the Lakers will now waive the 23-year-old.
Via Scotto: "The Los Angeles Lakers waived two-way guard Quincy Olivari, sources told @hoopshype. Olivari has averaged 17.2 points, including 40.6 percent from 3-point range, 4.4 assists, and 4.4 rebounds for the South Bay Lakers in the G League. He's expected to draw interest in free agency."
Olivari had gained a lot of popularity for his play during the 2024-25 preseason.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania on December 6: "Full circle life moment: Lakers two-way guard Quincy Olivari is finalizing a shoe endorsement deal with Curry Brand, Stephen Curry's standalone venture at Under Armour, sources tell ESPN."
The former Xavier star finished his final season of college basketball (last year) with averages of 19.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 40.9% from the three-point range.