BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Make $32 Million Decision
Max Christie is coming off his second season in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers.
He was headed for restricted free agency this summer, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Lakers will re-sign him to a $32 million contract.
Christie is coming off a season where he averaged 4.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range in 67 games (seven starts).
Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: Restricted free agent G Max Christie intends to sign a four-year, $32 million deal to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers. Deal includes player option. Christie — 35th pick in the 2022 draft — has shown promise as a future LA rotation player."
Christie was the 35th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Michigan State.
For being such a late selection, the Lakers have done an excellent job of developing him.
He is also just 21-years-old.
Via Wojnarowski: "Christie’s agent Kevin Bradbury of @LiftSportsmngmt and Lakers GM Rob Pelinka negotiated a deal that keeps Christie out of restricted free agency. Christie has been a developmental success story for the Lakers."
The Lakers are coming off a season where they were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament, but lost to Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
Over the offseason, they hired JJ Redick to be their new head coach.