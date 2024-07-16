BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Make New Addition To Coaching Staff
The Los Angeles Lakers hired 15-year NBA veteran JJ Redick to be their new head coach last month.
He retired after the 2020-21 season and this will be his first time at the helm.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers have made a new addition to Redick's staff.
Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: Lindsey Harding — the G League coach of the year — has agreed on a deal to become an assistant with the Los Angeles Lakers. Harding leaves the Kings to rejoin JJ Redick, whom she spent time with on the Sixers staff and as a Duke All-American."
Harding was a college star for Duke from 2002-07.
She finished her career with the Blue Devils averaging 9.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range in 140 games.
In addition, Harding was at Duke at the same as Redick.
Via Daniel Starkand of Lakers Nation: "JJ Redick's staff so far is Lindsey Harding, Nate McMillan, Scott Brooks and Greg St. Jean."
The Lakers finished the 2023-24 season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament, but lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
Redick was the 11th pick in the 2006 NBA Draft and spent time playing for the Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks.