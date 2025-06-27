Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Sign Elite 3-Point Shooter
Eric Dixon had an incredible season of college basketball for Villanova.
That said, he did not get drafted on Wednesday or Thursday night.
Following the end of the second round, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Dixon is signing a two-way deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Via Charania: "Villanova star Eric Dixon has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN. Dixon was the No. 1 scorer in college basketball last season, shooting 41% from 3-point range."
Dixon finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 23.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in 35 games.
He spent all five seasons in college at Villanova.
Via Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports: "My top 10 undrafted free agents:
1. Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest guard
2. Eric Dixon, Villanova forward
3. Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga guard
4. Clifford Omoruyi, Alabama big
5. Vladislav Goldin, Michigan big
6. Viktor Lakhin, Clemson big
7. Brice Williams, Nebraska wing
8. Chucky Hepburn, Louisville guard
9. Tamar Bates, Missouri guard
10. Izan Almansa, Perth big"
The Lakers have done a good job with recent undrafted players such as Alex Caruso and Austin Reaves.
Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation: "Lakers add a two-way player in Eric Dixon. They still have Trey Jamison on a two-way contract as well from last season"
The Lakers lost in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs to the Minnesota Timberwolves.