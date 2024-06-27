BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Sign Elite 3-Point Shooter
On Thursday, the 2024 NBA Draft concluded, so undrafted players can now sign with teams as free agents.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Los Angeles Lakers are signing former Pitt star Blake Hinson.
Via Charania: "Undrafted Pittsburgh sharpshooter Blake Hinson has agreed to two-way NBA deal with the Lakers, sources said."
Hinson played four years of college basketball for Ole Miss and Pitt.
He finished his final year with averages of 18.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 42.1% from the three-point range in 33 games.
Via Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports on February 19: "Went back to watch the film on Blake Hinson’s 41-point game on Saturday.
Not sure why we never hear his name in the draft discourse. Strong & physical 6-8 forward who is shooting 43% from 3 and scoring 19ppg."
Hinson will be on a two-way contract, so he could have a real chance to get playing time next season.
He has proven to be an elite three-point shooter over his two years at Pitt.
Last season, the 24-year-old made 3.3 three-pointers per contest on 7.9 attempts.
As for the Lakers, they have a talented roster led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
That said, they finished the year as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
After beating the New Orleans Pelicans in the Play-In Tournament, the Lakers lost to Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.