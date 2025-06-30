BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Sign Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
Jake LaRavia spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies.
He finished the year with averages of 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 42.3% from the three-point range in 66 games.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, LaRavia will sign a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Via Charania: "Free agent forward Jake LaRavia has agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN. LaRavia had a strong finish after joining the Sacramento Kings last season."
LaRavia was the 19th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
He has played three total seasons for the Grizzlies and Kings.
His career averages are 6.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 136 games.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes (on June 28): "23-year-old wing Jake LaRavia is expected to draw a strong market in unrestricted free agency.
After being traded from the Grizzlies to the Kings, Sacramento can only offer LaRavia $5.2 million next season due to Memphis declining his team option."
The Lakers finished the 2024-25 season as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
That said, they lost to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round.
Via Sean Cunningham of kcranews: "Despite interest from the Kings, the Lakers replace the loss of Dorian Finney-Smith with Jake LaRavia. Per sources, he gets a fully guaranteed 2-year-deal worth $12 million."