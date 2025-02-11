BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Signing 12-Year NBA Player
Alex Len is currently in the middle of his 12th NBA season.
The 31-year-old had been averaging 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 53.7% from the field in 36 games for the Sacramento Kings.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Len will sign a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Via Charania: "Free agent 7-footer Alex Len will sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, agent Mike Lelchitski tells ESPN. Len intended to sign with the Pacers but has decided to land in LA after the Lakers rescinded the Mark Williams trade and created new opportunity."
Len was the fifth pick in the 2013 NBA Draft (out of Maryland).
He has spent time with the Sacramento Kings, Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors.
His career averages are 6.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.0% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 680 games.
ESPN's Bobby Marks reported more details.
Via Marks: "Before signing Alex Len, the Lakers were $1.6M below the 2nd apron.
Len cap hit if signed on:
Tuesday: $743,829
Wednesday: $731,831
The Lakers do have flexibility to add another player and stay under the apron.
They would need to clear a roster spot."
The Lakers have had an excellent first half of the 2024-25 NBA season.
They are 32-19 in 51 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
Currently, the Lakers are in the middle of a six-game winning streak.