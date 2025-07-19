BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Signing Former Defensive Player Of The Year
Marcus Smart is coming off a season where he played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards.
He finished the year with averages of 9.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 39.3% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 34 games.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Wizards will buyout Smart (and he will sign a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers).
Via Charania: "BREAKING: Marcus Smart has agreed to a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards and intends to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers after clearing waivers, sources tell ESPN. A return to a grand stage for the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year."
Smart was the sixth pick in the 2014 NBA Draft (out of Oklahoma State) by the Boston Celtics.
He had spent the first nine years of his career with the franchise.
Charania also added: "Smart, a three-time All-Defense first team guard, will have a player option on his new Lakers deal to enter a more flush 2026 free agency, sources said. Point of attack defender was a position of need for L.A. as well -- with Luka Doncic recruiting and reaching out to Smart."
Smart (who is 31) has career averages of 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 38.8% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 635 games.
He helped lead the Celtics to the 2022 NBA Finals.