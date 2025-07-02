BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers Sign Former NBA 1st-Overall Pick
Deandre Ayton has spent the last two seasons playing for the Portland Trail Blazers.
Ayton finished this past year with averages of 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 56.6% from the field in 40 games.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the former Arizona star will now sign a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Via Charania: "BREAKING: Deandre Ayton has agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN. Between Portland and L.A., Ayton will earn $34 million next season. Agents Nima Namakian of Innovate Sports and Bill Duffy of WME Sports reached the deal with Lakers president Rob Pelinka."
Ayton was the first pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball.
He has also spent time with the Phoenix Suns over seven total seasons.
His career averages are 16.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 59.0% from the field in 398 games.
Charania added: "The Lakers find their starting center in Ayton, the 2018 No. 1 overall pick who is the only player in NBA history to average 15+ points and 60%+ shooting in the postseason. He has career averages of 16.4 points and 10.5 rebounds on 59% shooting over the last seven seasons."
The Lakers finished the 2024-25 season with a 50-32 record, which had them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
However, they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round (in five games).