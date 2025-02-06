BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers Trade For Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors.
Before the game, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Lakers had made a trade for Mark Williams.
Via Charania: "Just In: The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 unprotected first-round pick and a 2030 pick swap to the Charlotte Hornets for center Mark Williams, sources tell ESPN."
Williams is in the middle of a fantastic season with averges of 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 58.6% from the field in 23 games.
Charania added: "Lakers are trading for a rising 7-foot-2 center, giving the franchise a starting center in Williams who fits the profile of athleticism and verticality that has flourished with Luka Doncic. Hornets land a rookie in Knecht they are excited about, and draft capital."
The 23-year-old was the 15th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Duke.
He had spent all three seasons with the Hornets.
So far, the reaction to the deal has been a positive one.
Kevin O'Connor: "The Lakers have entered the NBA Finals conversation. Mark Williams is awesome."
Legion Hoops: "Lakers projected starting 5:
Luka Doncic
Austin Reaves
Rui Hachimura
LeBron James
Mark Williams
Give me one reason why this squad won’t win it all…"
Dave McMenamin: "Third-year center Mark Williams was averaging 16 points and 9.8 rebounds per game for the Charlotte Hornets this season on 59.7% shooting. At 7-foot, 241 pounds, he has the size to match force with the best bigs in the West."
The Lakers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 29-19 record in 48 games.