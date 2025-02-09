BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers Trade With Hornets Rescinded
UPDATE: ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported the latest.
Via Shelburne: "Teams do not like to cancel trades , especially those as significant as the Lakers-Charlotte trade for Mark Williams-Dalton Knecht. But LA gave up a lot to get Williams, they needed to feel confident he’d be healthy enough to be their starting center for the next 5-10 years. After a “thorough” evaluation of his health, they were not."
Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a surprising trade with the Charlotte Hornets for Mark Williams.
Williams is currently averaging 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 58.6% from the field.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania on February 6: "Just In: The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 unprotected first-round pick and a 2030 pick swap to the Charlotte Hornets for center Mark Williams, sources tell ESPN."
However, the deal has now been rescinded.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "The Lakers say that the trade between the Charlotte Hornets and the Lakers has been rescinded due to the Hornets' failure to satisfy a condition of the trade."
The players (who had already been announced by their new teams) will have to go back.
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "The trade was conditional on Mark Williams and Dalton Knecht reporting and passing a physical.
Because the deadline has passed, the trade was not allowed to be amended.
Williams goes back to Charlotte
Knecht/Cam Reddish to LAL
The draft conditions: 2030 swap and 2031 unprotected first are voided."
The Lakers are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conferene with a 31-19 record in 50 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak (and 9-1) over their last ten.
As for the Hornets, they are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-36 record in 49 games.
They have gone 2-8 over their last ten.