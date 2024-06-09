BREAKING: Luka Doncic's Final Injury Status For Mavs-Celtics Game
On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the NBA Finals (in Massachusetts).
For the game, the Mavs will have their best player in the starting lineup, as All-Star forward Luka Doncic has been upgraded to available (he had been questionable).
Via Mavs PR: "Luka Dončić (thoracic contusion, right knee sprain, left ankle soreness) will be AVAILABLE for Game 2 against the Celtics."
Doncic played 38 minutes in Game 1 and had 30 points, ten rebounds, one assist and two steals while shooting 12/26 from the field and 4/12 from the three-point range.
However, the Mavs struggled and lost by a score of 107-89.
They will need a victory on Sunday to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole.
One of the biggest concerns for the Mavs was that the team only had nine assists (and Doncic had just one).
For reference, Doncic finished the regular season with outstanding averages of 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves in the first three rounds of the NBA playoffs.
Following Sunday's game, the teams will head to Dallas for Games 3 and 4 (Game 3 is on Wednesday).
Game 5 of the series would be back in Boston on June 17.