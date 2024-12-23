Fastbreak

BREAKING: Luka Doncic's Final Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Mavs Game

Luka Doncic is available for Monday's game.

Dec 15, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

On Monday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Portland Trail Blazers.

They will get their best player back in the starting lineup, as Luka Doncic has been upgraded to available.

Via Mavs PR: "Mavs Injury Update:

Luka Dončić (left heel contusion) will be AVAILABLE tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain), Brandon Williams (right thumb sprain) and Dante Exum (right wrist surgery) will be OUT."

