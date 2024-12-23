BREAKING: Luka Doncic's Final Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Mavs Game
Luka Doncic is available for Monday's game.
On Monday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Portland Trail Blazers.
They will get their best player back in the starting lineup, as Luka Doncic has been upgraded to available.
Via Mavs PR: "Mavs Injury Update:
Luka Dončić (left heel contusion) will be AVAILABLE tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain), Brandon Williams (right thumb sprain) and Dante Exum (right wrist surgery) will be OUT."
