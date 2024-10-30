BREAKING: Luka Doncic's Injury Status In Mavs-Timberwolves Game
UPDATE: Luka Doncic will return to the game.
Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Luka Doncic (leg) will start second half Tuesday."
On Tuesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
During the game, Luka Doncic went to the locker room with an injury.
Doncic has 13 points, two rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 5/13 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in his first 19 minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN's Tim MacMahon: "Luka Doncic just hobbled into the locker room. He was grabbing the back of his right leg near the knee when he asked to check out."
Doncic came into the evening with averages of 27.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 36.1% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in his first three games.
ClutchPoints added more details: "Mavs star Luka Doncic struggled to put any weight on his right leg after suffering an apparent injury on this collision with Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels."
The Mavs are 2-1 after a 110-102 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday evening in Texas.
Doncic finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block while shooting 5/22 from the field and 1/9 from the three-point range in 33 minutes.
Following the Timberwolves, the Mavs will play their next game on Thursday evening when they host the Houston Rockets in Dallas.
Doncic is in his seventh NBA season (all with the Mavs).