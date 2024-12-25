Fastbreak

BREAKING: Luka Doncic's Injury Status In Timberwolves-Mavs Game

Luka Doncic went to the locker room during Wednesday's game.

Dec 23, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) checks the scoreboard during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

UPDATE: The Mavs have announced that Doncic will miss the remainder of the contest.

Via Mavs PR: "Luka Dončić (left calf strain) will not return to tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves."

On Wednesday, the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves are currently playing in Texas.

At halftime, the Timberwolves led by a score of 57-40.

However, the bigger concern for Dallas is that Luka Doncic went to the locker room with an injury.

The All-Star forward had 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 5/9 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in his first 16 minutes of playing time.

Via NBA on ESPN: "Luka Doncic went back to the locker room after an apparent injury on this play."

Doncic entered play with averages of 28.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 21 games.

He had just returned on Monday after a two-game absence.

Via Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT: "Luka Doncic looks like he injured his left calf on this play

This is the calf Luka has been dealing with all season

Timeline to return is dependent on severity

Grade I: 1-2 weeks
Grade II: 4-6 weeks"

The Mavs have had a strong start to the season.

They entered the Christmas Day showdown with a 19-10 record in 29 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

Currently, the Mavs are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

