BREAKING: Luka Doncic Made Dallas Mavericks History In Game 4
On Tuesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home) for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.
During the game, Luka Doncic made exciting Mavs history by passing Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki for first on the team's all-time playoff assists list.
Doncic had 21 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists while shooting 6/16 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in his first 31 minutes of playing time.
Via NBA.com/Stats: "Luka Doncic (361) passes Dirk Nowitzki for most playoff assists in Mavericks franchise history 👏"
The Mavs have a 3-0 lead over the Timberwolves, so they can end the series with a victory on Tuesday evening.
If the Timberwolves stay alive, the two teams will go back to Minnesota for Game 5 on Thursday evening at the Target Center.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against the Boston Celtics.
The Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.
Doncic is in his sixth season in the NBA but is already among the top 10 players in the league.
He finished this past season with averages of 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Mavs had been coming off a year where they missed the postseason, but they did an excellent job of bouncing back and finishing as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.