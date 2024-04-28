BREAKING: Luka Doncic Made NBA History In Clippers-Mavs Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Los Angeles Clippers (at home in Texas) for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
During the first half, All-Star forward Luka Doncic made exciting NBA history.
Via NBA.com/Stats: "Luka Doncic has now surpassed 1,000 points in his 32nd career playoff game. He's tied for the 3rd fastest to ever reach that mark.
Michael Jordan – 28 games
Wilt Chamberlain – 29 games
Luka Doncic, Elgin Baylor – 32 games"
Doncic had 12 points, three rebounds and two assists while shooting 4/11 from the field and 0/5 from the three-point range in his first 16 minutes of playing time.
He had another excellent regular season with averages of 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and had a 50-32 record.
They reached the Western Conference Finals in 2022, but are coming off a season where they missed the NBA playoffs.
The Mavs lost Game 1 against the Clippers (on the road), but have won each of the previous two, so they have a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead on Sunday.
Game 5 of the series will be on Wednesday evening in Los Angeles, California.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against either the New Orleans Pelicans or the Oklahoma City Thunder.