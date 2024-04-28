BREAKING: Luka Doncic Made NBA History In Clippers-Mavs Game

Luka Doncic has now surpassed 1,000 points in his 32nd career playoff game. He's tied for the 3rd fastest to ever reach that mark.



Michael Jordan – 28 games

Wilt Chamberlain – 29 games

Luka Doncic, Elgin Baylor – 32 games#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/GNaSOugCeI