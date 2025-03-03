BREAKING: Luka Doncic's Status In Clippers-Lakers Game
UPDATE: Luka Doncic is available to return.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "Doncic is back and set to check in."
UPDATE: Luka Doncic has returned to the bench.
Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Luka Doncic has returned to Lakers' bench Sunday."
On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the LA Clippers (at home).
During the first half, Luka Doncic went to the locker room.
He had 12 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 4/5 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in his first ten minutes of playing time.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "Luka Doncic went back to the Lakers' locker room after subbing out. He was grabbing at his right hip/upper leg area."
Doncic came into the night with averages of 26.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range in 29 games.
Via @LADEig: "Luka is heading to the locker room… he’s holding his thigh."
The Lakers are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 37-21 record in 58 games.
They are coming off a 106-102 win over the Clippers (also at home) on Friday.
Doncic finished with 31 points, two rebounds, five assists and three steals while shooting 9/22 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Following the Clippers, the Lakers will host the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.
Doncic is in his seventh NBA season.