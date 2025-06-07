BREAKING: Memphis Grizzlies Player Expected To Miss Start Of Next NBA Season
Zach Edey is coming off his rookie season playing for the Memphis Grizzlies.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the former Purdue star recently suffered an ankle injury over the offseason.
Via Charania: "ESPN reporting: Memphis Grizzlies All-Rookie center Zach Edey re-sprained his left ankle in an offseason workout this week and will undergo surgery to re-stabilize the ankle. Edey will likely miss the beginning of the 2025-26 NBA season."
Edey was the ninth pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after a stellar college career.
He finished rookie season with productive averages of 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 58.0% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 66 games.
Charania also added: "Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports told ESPN: "After consulting with the Grizzlies and multiple specialists, we decided this is the best approach for Zach long-term as it gets him back to 100% with no limitations. He will make a full recovery and be back better than ever.""
As for the Grizzlies, they were the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
They beat the Dallas Mavericks in the play-in tournament, but were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Via Bleacher Report on May 20: "NBA has announced the All-Rookie teams
First team: Stephon Castle, Zaccharie Risacher, Jaylen Wells, Alex Sarr, Zach Edey
Second team: Matas Buzelis, Bub Carrington, Donovan Clingan, Kel’el Ware, Yves Missi"