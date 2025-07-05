BREAKING: Memphis Grizzlies Reportedly Sign 4-Year NBA Veteran
Jock Landale is coming off a season where he appeared in 42 games for the Houston Rockets.
He averaged 4.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 53.3% from the field.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Landale will now sign a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Via Charania: "Jock Landale solidifies the Grizzlies frontcourt as the team and his agent, Sammy Wloszczowski of SIG Sports, reach terms."
Landale has played four total seasons for the Rockets, Suns and Spurs.
His career averages are 5.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 51.8% from the field in 221 games.
Via Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal: "Jock Landale fills the need for minutes at center with Zach Edey and Jaren Jackson Jr. dealing with injuries. Memphis gets a center with starting experience and someone who has played valuable minutes on winning teams."
Right before Charania announced the news of the Grizzlies signing Landale, he reported that they had traded Jay Huff to the Indiana Pacers.
Via Charania; "After departure of Myles Turner, Pacers trade for the 7-foot-1 Jay Huff, who averaged 6.9 points, 2 rebounds and nearly 1 block in 11.7 minutes per night. He shot 41% from 3-point range last season, playing in 64 games after just a total of 31 contests in his first three seasons."
The Grizzlies were the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
They got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.