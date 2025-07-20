BREAKING: Memphis Grizzlies Reportedly Sign Former Nuggets Center
PJ Hall spent his rookie season in the NBA playing for the Denver Nuggets.
He finished the year with averages of 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field in 19 games.
On Sunday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that the Memphis Grizzlies will sign Hall.
Via Charania: "The Memphis Grizzlies are signing forward PJ Hall to a two-way NBA contract, agent Matt Bollero of ProMondo Sports tells ESPN. Hall, who played 19 games for the Nuggets last season, averaged 24.2 points and 14.7 rebounds on 65.5% shooting per-36 minutes in summer league."
Hall went undrafted (in 2024) after four seasons of college basketball at Clemson.
He finished his college career with averages of 14.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 50.3% from the field in 120 games.
Via @Ary_Report (on July 17): "PJ Hall, who spent last season on a two-way deal with Denver, has emerged as one of the more impressive bigs in Vegas with Charlotte’s summer league team. At 6-10, Hall’s defensive instincts, shot-blocking, and two-way impact have stood out. He deserves another two-way deal."
As for the Grizzlies, they finished the 2024-25 season as the eighth seed in the Western Confernce.
After defeating the Dallas Mavericks in the play-in tournament, they got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Via Ryan Glover: "Another big man that can help at the beginning of the season while Edey comes back from injury.
I’ll assume the final three spots of the two-way contracts will look like this:
-Javon Small
-PJ Hall
-Jahmai Mashack"