BREAKING: Memphis Grizzlies Reportedly Trade For NBA Champion
Ziaire Williams is coming off his third year in the NBA for the Memphis Grizzlies.
The former Stanford star averaged 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 30.7% from the three-point range in 51 games.
On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Williams has been traded to the Brooklyn Nets.
Via Wojnarowski: "The Memphis Grizzlies are trading forward Ziaire Williams and a 2030 second-round pick via Dallas to the Brooklyn Nets for Mamadi Diakite, sources tell ESPN. Williams was the 10th pick in the 2021 draft."
Via Wojnarowski: "The Nets will also send the Grizzlies the draft rights to Nemanja Dangubic, the 54th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, sources said."
Williams was the 10th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, so he is a good player for the Nets (who are in rebuilding mode) to take a chance on.
His career averages are 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 30.1% from the three-point range in 150 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 14 NBA playoff games.
The Grizzlies will acquire Mamadi Diakite, who is coming off a season where he averaged 2.0 points per contest in six games for the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs.
He has also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder over four years.
During the 2021 season, Diakite won the NBA Championship with the Bucks.