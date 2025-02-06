BREAKING: Memphis Grizzlies Reportedly Trade Marcus Smart
Marcus Smart had been in the middle of his second season playing for the Memphis Grizzlies.
The former Oklahoma State star is averaging 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 35.8% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 19 games.
On Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Smart has been traded to the Washington Wizards.
Via Charania: "The Memphis Grizzlies are trading Marcus Smart and a 2025 first-round pick to the Washington Wizards in a multi-team trade that sends two second-round picks to Memphis, sources tell ESPN. Memphis creates roster flexibility with the move."
Smart was the sixth pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.
He has spent 11 seasons with the Boston Celtics (and Grizzlies).
His career averages are 10.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 38.7% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range.
Via Marc Stein of The Stein Line: "The Kings are sending a 2028 second-rounder to Memphis, plus Colby Jones and Alex Len to Washington, to acquire the Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia as part of the Marcus Smart trade, league sources tell @TheSteinLine."
The Grizzlies are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with a 35-16 record in 51 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and 9-1 over their last ten).
Via Zach Lowe: "Painful end to what passes for the Marcus Smart era in Memphis. Traded two firsts to get him, one to get off of him. Also, yeah the Grizz have too many rotation guys already, but LaRavia was solid this season. Makes a lot of nitty-gritty winning plays. Should make the Kings rotation."