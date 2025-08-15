Fastbreak

BREAKING: Miami Heat And Brooklyn Nets Make A Trade

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Nets are acquiring Haywood Highsmith.

Ben Stinar

Feb 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) dunks against the Indiana Pacers during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) dunks against the Indiana Pacers during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Haywood Highsmith is coming off a solid season for the Miami Heat where he appeared in 74 games (42 starts).

The 28-year-old had averages of 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range.

On Friday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Highsmith is being traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

Via Charania: "The Miami Heat have traded Haywood Highsmith and a 2032 second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for a protected 2026 second-round pick, sources tell ESPN."

Highsmith had spent the last four years in Miami.

He played his rookie year for the Philadelphia 76ers..

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.