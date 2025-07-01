BREAKING: Miami Heat And Detroit Pistons Make Trade
Duncan Robinson has spent each of his first seven NBA seasons with the Miami Heat.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that the he will join the Detroit Pistons (via sign-and-trade).
Via Charania: "Free agent shooter Duncan Robinson has agreed to a three-year, $48 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell ESPN. Agent Jason Glushon navigated multiple options in the market, which included potential return to Miami or move elsewhere. Now Robinson lands in Detroit."
As part of the deal, the Heat will acquire Simone Fontecchio.
Via Charania: "Detroit is trading Simone Fontecchio to Miami to acquire Duncan Robinson in a sign-and-trade, sources tell ESPN."
Robinson finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 11.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Via StatMuse: "Duncan Robinson:
— 1st all-time in 3P for Miami
— 1st all-time in playoff 3P for Miami
Headed to Detroit."
On the hand, Fontecchio finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 5.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.2% from the field and 33.5% from the three-point range in 75 games.
He has spent three NBA seasons with the Pistons (and Utah Jazz).
Via Hot Hot Hoops: "Simone Fontecchio in three NBA seasons (193 GM, 18.9 MIN):
7.6 PTS
2.8 REB
41.9 FG%
36.3 3P%
Welcome to the Miami Heat!!!"
The Heat and Pistons both lost in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.