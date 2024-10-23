BREAKING: Miami Heat Player Ruled Out Due To Personal Reasons
On Wednesday evening, the Miami Heat are hosting the Orlando Magic in Florida for their first game of the season.
Right before the game, the Heat announced that 2016 NBA Champion Kevin Love has been ruled out due to personal reasons.
Via The Heat: "#ORLvsMIA UPDATE: Kevin Love (personal reasons) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Magic."
Love is going into his third season as a member of the Heat.
He finished last year with averages of 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 55 games.
The Heat finished last season as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (Jimmy Butler missed the entire series).
If the Heat can have a healthy season, there is no reason to believe that they will not be able to finish among the top-six teams in the east.
Following the Magic, they will play their second game of the season on Friday evening when they visit LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.
Love was the fifth pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of UCLA.
He has spent 16 seasons with the Heat, Cavs and Timberwolves.
The 17-year veteran has career averages of 16.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range.