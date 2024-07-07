Fastbreak

BREAKING: Miami Heat Release 2-Year NBA Player

The Miami Heat have waived a player.

Dec 14, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) greets Miami Heat center Orlando Robinson (25) before the game against the Chicago Bulls at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Orlando Robinson is coming off his second season in the NBA with the Miami Heat.

He finished this past year with averages of 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field in 36 games (seven starts).

On Sunday afternoon, the Heat announced that they have waived Robinson.

Via The Miami Heat: "OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have waived Orlando Robinson."

Robinson went undrafted (out of Fresno State) in 2022.

His career averages are 3.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field in 67 games (eight starts) for Miami.

He has also appeared in one NBA playoff game.

Mar 2, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Orlando Robinson (25) attempts a jump shot over Utah Jazz center Omer Yurtseven (77) in the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Joneleit-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Joneleit-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to his time in the NBA, Robinson has also played in the G League.

He finished this past year with sensational averages of 24.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in nine regular season games.

Considering Robinson is only 23, he could be a good addition to another team looking to develop young talent.

The Heat finished the 2023-24 season as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-36 record.

They beat the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament, but lost to Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).

Since Jimmy Butler joined the franchise in 2019-20, the Heat have been to the NBA Finals twice (and Eastern Conference finals three times).

