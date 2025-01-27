BREAKING: Miami Heat Reportedly Make Jimmy Butler Decision Before Magic Game
On Monday night, the Miami Heat will host the Sacramento Kings in Florida.
However, they will remain without one of their best players, as Jimmy Butler has once again been suspended by the team.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "The Miami Heat are suspending Jimmy Butler indefinitely, sources tell ESPN."
Butler is in his sixth season playing for Miami.
He is averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 25 games.
Charania also added: "Jimmy Butler walked out of Heat shootaround this morning after being informed the team is planning not to start him -- with Haywood Highsmith starting -- moving forward, sources tell ESPN."
The Heat are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-22 record in 44 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Heat beat the Brooklyn Nets (without Butler) by a score of 106-97.
Via Ira Winderman of Sun Sentinel: "The Miami Heat are suspending, Jimmy Butler for a minimum of five additional games, calling this latest suspension indefinite.
He left the team today after being told he would not be starting tonight"
Following the Kings, the Heat will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Florida.
They are 11-9 in 20 games at home.
Butler has also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers over 14 years in the NBA.