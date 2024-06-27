BREAKING: Miami Heat Reportedly Sign 3-Point Shooter
On Thursday afternoon, the 2024 NBA Draft concluded with the end of the second round.
Players that did not get selected can now sign with teams as undrafted free agents.
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Miami Heat have signed former Arizona player Keshad Johnson to a two-way contract.
Via Charania: "Undrafted Keshad Johnson of San Diego State has agreed to a two-way NBA deal with the Miami Heat, sources said."
Johnson played five seasons of college basketball for San Diego State and Arizona.
He finished his final season in college (at Arizona) with averages of 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony on June 22: "Keshad Johnson brings plug-and-play, two-way versatility with his outside shooting, passing, explosiveness, and nonstop physicality and defensive intensity."
Johnson has turned into a reliable three-point shooter.
Last season, he made 1.0 three-pointers per contest on 2.6 attempts.
For reference, he never shot above 33.3% from the three-point range in four years at San Diego State.
As for the Heat, they are coming off a year where they were the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-36 record.
They beat the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament, but lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
The franchise has been to the NBA Finals twice since 2020.