BREAKING: Miami Heat Reportedly Trade For Recent NBA 9th Overall Pick
Davion Mitchell had been in the middle of his first year playing for the Toronto Raptors.
He is averaging 6.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 44 games.
On Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Mitchell has been traded to the Miami Heat.
Via Charania: "The Toronto Raptors are trading Davion Mitchell to the Miami Heat for PJ Tucker, a second-round pick and cash, sources tell ESPN."
Mitchell was the ninth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.
His career averages are 7.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range in 271 games.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The Heat get a player they liked in trade negotiations involving Jimmy Butler with Davion Mitchell.
With PJ Tucker traded to the Raptors, look for a buyout to join a contender very soon."
The Heat are currently the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-24 record in 49 games.
They will resume action on Friday night when they visit the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.
Via Yossi Gozlan of thirdapron.com: "The Toronto Raptors significantly increased their payroll these last 12 hours by acquiring Brandon Ingram and P.J. Tucker.
$2.5 million below tax.
Great piece of business for the Raptors to receive two second-round picks for acquiring Davion Mitchell and one for trading him.