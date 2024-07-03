BREAKING: Miami Heat Sign 13-Year NBA Veteran
Alec Burks is coming off his 13th season in the NBA.
He finished the year with averages of 10.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 36.9% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 66 games for the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Burks will sign a deal with the Miami Heat.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent G/F Alec Burks has agreed on a one-year deal with the Miami Heat, sources tell ESPN."
Burks was the 12th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Colorado.
In addition to the Pistons and Knicks, he has also spent time with the Utah Jazz, Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings.
His career averages are 10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 742 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 28 NBA playoff games with the Jazz, 76ers and Knicks.
Burks is an excellent addition to provide scoring off the bench for a veteran-led Heat team.
The Heat are coming off a year where they were the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-36 record.
They beat the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament, but lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
That said, the franchise has made the NBA Finals two times since the 2020 season.