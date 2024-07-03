Fastbreak

BREAKING: Miami Heat Sign 13-Year NBA Veteran

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Miami Heat will sign a recent Knicks player.

Ben Stinar

Jan 19, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat president Pat Riley sits on the court for the jersey retirement ceremony for former player Udonis Haslem during halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Alec Burks is coming off his 13th season in the NBA.

He finished the year with averages of 10.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 36.9% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 66 games for the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Burks will sign a deal with the Miami Heat.

Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent G/F Alec Burks has agreed on a one-year deal with the Miami Heat, sources tell ESPN."

Burks was the 12th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Colorado.

In addition to the Pistons and Knicks, he has also spent time with the Utah Jazz, Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings.

May 14, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) dribbles against Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) during the second half during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

His career averages are 10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 742 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 28 NBA playoff games with the Jazz, 76ers and Knicks.

Burks is an excellent addition to provide scoring off the bench for a veteran-led Heat team.

The Heat are coming off a year where they were the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-36 record.

They beat the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament, but lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).

That said, the franchise has made the NBA Finals two times since the 2020 season.

