BREAKING: Miami Heat Sign Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
Josh Christopher most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he appeared in 64 games (two starts) for the Houston Rockets.
That year, he averaged 5.8 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 23.6% from the three-point range.
On Thursday, the Miami Heat announced that they have signed Christopher to a two-way contract.
Via The Miami Heat: "OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed guard Josh Christopher to a Two-Way Contract and waived guard Zyon Pullin."
Christopher was the 24th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and has played two seasons for the Rockets.
His career averages are 6.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 27.7% from the three-point range in 138 regular season games.
The 22-year-old is coming off an excellent showing at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
Via Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald: "Josh Christopher gets a Heat 2-way. Zyon Pullin waived. Cristopher rewarded for his good work in Las Vegas Summer League; he's highly athletic and can score. A player worth investing in, as a 24th overall pick 3 years ago."
Pullin had been initially signed to a two-way contract after going unselected in the 2024 NBA Draft last month.
He will likely draw interest from teams around the league for training camp.
As for the Heat, they are coming off a season where they lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs.