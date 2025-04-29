BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks Make Major Starting Lineup Change Against Pacers
On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will play the Pacers (in Indiana) for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Bucks will have a much different starting lineup.
Via Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bucks will start Porter Jr., Green, Trent Jr., Giannis, Portis on Tuesday."
The Bucks are down 3-1 in the series, so they are on the verge of elimination.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "Pretty much a whole new starting lineup for the Bucks in this do-or-die Game 5."
The Bucks lost Game 4 (at home) by a score of 129-103.
Despite the loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 9/20 from the field in 34 minutes of playing time.
Via Hoop Central: "Giannis Antetokounmpo this series:
36 PTS - 12 REB - 2 BLK - 60% FG
34 PTS - 18 REB - 7 AST - 70% FG
37 PTS - 12 REB - 6 AST - 73% FG
28 PTS - 15 REB - 6 AST - 45% FG
Bucks down 1-3 — What else can he do??"
If the Bucks are able to force a Game 6, the series would return to Milwaukee on Friday night.
Via The NBA: "Tyrese Haliburton's 17 PTS and 15 AST powered Indiana to a Game 4 W.
The Pacers aim to advance, while the Bucks look to force Game 6.
Watch Game 5 tonight at 6:00pm/et on NBA TV!"