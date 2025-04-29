Fastbreak

BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks Make Major Starting Lineup Change Against Pacers

The Bucks have a much different starting lineup for Game 5.

Ben Stinar

Apr 6, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers and guard Ryan Rollins (13) walk to the locker room after the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will play the Pacers (in Indiana) for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

For the game, the Bucks will have a much different starting lineup.

Via Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bucks will start Porter Jr., Green, Trent Jr., Giannis, Portis on Tuesday."

The Bucks are down 3-1 in the series, so they are on the verge of elimination.

Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "Pretty much a whole new starting lineup for the Bucks in this do-or-die Game 5."

The Bucks lost Game 4 (at home) by a score of 129-103.

Despite the loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 9/20 from the field in 34 minutes of playing time.

Via Hoop Central: "Giannis Antetokounmpo this series:

36 PTS - 12 REB - 2 BLK - 60% FG
34 PTS - 18 REB - 7 AST - 70% FG
37 PTS - 12 REB - 6 AST - 73% FG
28 PTS - 15 REB - 6 AST - 45% FG

Bucks down 1-3 — What else can he do??"

Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) exits the game in the fourth quarter as head coach Doc Rivers shakes his hand during game four against the Indiana Pacers of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

If the Bucks are able to force a Game 6, the series would return to Milwaukee on Friday night.

Via The NBA: "Tyrese Haliburton's 17 PTS and 15 AST powered Indiana to a Game 4 W.

The Pacers aim to advance, while the Bucks look to force Game 6.

Watch Game 5 tonight at 6:00pm/et on NBA TV!"

