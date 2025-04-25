Fastbreak

BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks Make Starting Lineup Change Against Pacers

Doc Rivers made a starting lineup change for Game 3.

Feb 6, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers talks to forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will play the Indiana Pacers (at home) for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

With the Bucks down 0-2 in the series, head coach Doc Rivers made a starting lineup change.

Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "And there is the starting lineup change from Doc Rivers.

Gary Trent Jr. will start instead of Taurean Prince."

The Bucks lost Game 2 by a score of 123-115.

Prince (who is now coming off the bench on Friday night) had six points, four rebounds and two steals while shooting 2/4 from the field in 19 minutes of playing time.

Via Ti Windisch of Gyro Step: "Gary Trent Jr gets the nod but Brook Lopez is still out there. We’ll see if Trent’s screen navigation can make Lopez playable defensively — Indiana’s stretch bigs have been a real problem for him."

Trent Jr. finished Game 2 with four points, one rebound, one assist and one steal while shooting 1/4 from the field in 30 minutes of playing time.

Milwaukee Bucks
Apr 6, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. (5) changes his shoe against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

For Game 3, the full starting lineups have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Via Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bucks will start Lillard, Trent Jr., Kuzma, Giannis, Lopez on Friday."

Via Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Pacers will start Haliburton, Nembhard, Nesmith, Siakam, Turner on Friday."

Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday night (also in Milwaukee).

Whoever wins the series will face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers or Miami Heat in the second round.

