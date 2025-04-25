BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks Make Starting Lineup Change Against Pacers
On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will play the Indiana Pacers (at home) for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
With the Bucks down 0-2 in the series, head coach Doc Rivers made a starting lineup change.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "And there is the starting lineup change from Doc Rivers.
Gary Trent Jr. will start instead of Taurean Prince."
The Bucks lost Game 2 by a score of 123-115.
Prince (who is now coming off the bench on Friday night) had six points, four rebounds and two steals while shooting 2/4 from the field in 19 minutes of playing time.
Via Ti Windisch of Gyro Step: "Gary Trent Jr gets the nod but Brook Lopez is still out there. We’ll see if Trent’s screen navigation can make Lopez playable defensively — Indiana’s stretch bigs have been a real problem for him."
Trent Jr. finished Game 2 with four points, one rebound, one assist and one steal while shooting 1/4 from the field in 30 minutes of playing time.
For Game 3, the full starting lineups have been relayed by Underdog NBA.
Via Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bucks will start Lillard, Trent Jr., Kuzma, Giannis, Lopez on Friday."
Via Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Pacers will start Haliburton, Nembhard, Nesmith, Siakam, Turner on Friday."
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday night (also in Milwaukee).
Whoever wins the series will face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers or Miami Heat in the second round.