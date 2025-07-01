BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Sign 11-Year NBA Veteran
Gary Harris has spent the last four and a half seasons playing for the Orlando Magic.
He finished last year with averages of 3.0 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 38.3% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range in 48 games.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Milwaukee Bucks will now sign Harris.
Via Charania: "Free agent forward Gary Harris has agreed to a two-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, with a player option on the second season, sources tell ESPN. Bucks continue to fortify the roster with a veteran wing who played key rotation roles for playoff teams in Denver and Orlando."
Harris was the 19th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Michigan State.
He has played 11 total seasons for the Magic and Nuggets.
His career averages are 10.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 618 games.
Via X user @_Xerp_: "Magic fans don't realize how good Gary Harris is because they expect a 3 & D player to average 10 PPG instead of locking up and hitting the occasional wide open shot.
He's gonna be a rotational piece in Milwaukee"
The Bucks were the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
However, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).
Harris will be an intriguing addition to the team's roster for the 2025-26 season.