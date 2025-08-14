Fastbreak

BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Signing 6-Year NBA Player

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Bucks are signing Amir Coffey.

Dec 29, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) dunks the ball during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Amir Coffey has played six seasons in the NBA (all for the LA Clippers).

He finished last year with averages of 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 40.9% from the three-point range in 72 games.

On Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Coffey will now sign a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Via Charania: "Free agent forward Amir Coffey has agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell ESPN. Coffey spent his first six NBA seasons with the Clippers, averaging 9.7 points, 47.1% field-goal shooting and 40.9% from 3 in 2024-25."

