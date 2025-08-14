BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Signing 6-Year NBA Player
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Bucks are signing Amir Coffey.
Amir Coffey has played six seasons in the NBA (all for the LA Clippers).
He finished last year with averages of 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 40.9% from the three-point range in 72 games.
On Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Coffey will now sign a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Via Charania: "Free agent forward Amir Coffey has agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell ESPN. Coffey spent his first six NBA seasons with the Clippers, averaging 9.7 points, 47.1% field-goal shooting and 40.9% from 3 in 2024-25."
