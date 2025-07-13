BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Signing Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
Cole Anthony had spent the first five seasons of his NBA career with the Orlando Magic.
Over the offseason, the former UNC star was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.
However, ESPN's Shams Charania reports that Anthony will now be bought out by the Grizzlies (and sign with the Milwaukee Bucks).
Via Charania: "Cole Anthony has agreed to a contract buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies and plans to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks after he clears waivers, sources tell ESPN. Grizzlies finalized the buyout with Jeff Schwartz and Javon Phillips of Excel Sports for Anthony's new opportunity."
Anthony finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 67 games.
Anthony was the 15th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Over 320 games, the 25-year-old has career averages of 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range.
Via The Orlando Magic (on April 15): "Cole Anthony vs. ATL:
26 PTS
5 AST
10-17 FG
4 3PM
20 MIN off the bench"
The Bucks finished the 2024-25 season as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
Via NBA on ESPN (on December 21, 2024): "THE SHORTHANDED MAGIC COMPLETE THE 4TH QTR COMEBACK AGAINST THE HEAT
Cole Anthony dropped 35 points off the bench!"