BREAKING: Minnesota Timberwolves Make Trade With Suns
On Thursday evening, the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft will be held at Barclays Center in New York.
The Minnesota Timberwolves had the first pick in the second round (31st).
Right before the draft, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns had made a deal involving the pick.
Via Charania: "The Minnesota Timberwolves are trading the first pick in tonight’s NBA draft -- No. 31 -- to the Phoenix Suns for No. 36 and two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. Suns continue rebuild by moving up to 31 and 41 in draft -- send out 36, 52, 59 and two future seconds."
According to Charania, the Suns have a player they are targeting with the 31st pick.
Via Charania: "The Suns' war room right now is eyeing St. Joseph's big man Rasheer Fleming at No. 31, finalizing their research and scouting before making their selection at 8 pm ET on ESPN."
The Suns have an extremely unique roster after moving off of Kevin Durant earlier this week.
They are coming off a year where they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The Suns exit the 2025 NBA Draft with two prospects who have a very good shot at being long-term starters:
No. 10: Khaman Maluach
No. 31: Rasheer Fleming
After trading Kevin Durant, Phoenix is one of the draft’s biggest winners already."
With Devin Booker still on the roster, the Suns will likely be competing for the 2026 NBA playoffs.