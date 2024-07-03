BREAKING: Minnesota Timberwolves Sign 10-Year NBA Veteran
Joe Ingles is coming off his first year playing for the Orlando Magic.
The 10-year veteran finished his season with averages of 4.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 43.5% from the three-point range in 68 games.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Ingles is signing a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent F Joe Ingles has agreed on a one-year deal to join the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell ESPN. Ingles reunites with his old Jazz teammates Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley Jr."
Ingles has also spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz.
His career averages are 8.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 704 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 57 NBA playoff games (40 starts).
Via Wojnarowski: "The departure of Kyle Anderson to the Warriors played a part in opening door for Ingles’ shooting and playmaking to make even more sense for roster. Another veteran with significant playoff experience for the Western Conference finalists."
The Timberwolves are coming off their best season in years.
They finished the 2023-24 season as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
In addition, the Timberwolves reached the conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season (they lost to the Dallas Mavericks).
They have an extremely talented roster led by Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley and Karl-Anthony Towns.