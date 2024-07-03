BREAKING: Minnesota Timberwolves Sign Ex-Denver Nuggets Player
PJ Dozier most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Sacramento Kings.
That year, the former South Carolina star averaged 1.4 points per contest in 16 games.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Dozier is signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent F PJ Dozier has agreed on a one-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell ESPN. Dozier returns from a season in Europe after a torn ACL with Nuggets in late 2021 caused him to again make his case for an NBA contract."
Dozier went undrafted in 2017 after two seasons of college basketball.
During his final season with the Gamecocks, Dozier helped the school reach the Final Four.
He averaged 13.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 36 games.
In addition to the Kings, Dozier has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets over six seasons in the NBA.
His career averages are 5.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 40.2% from the field and 30.7% from the three-point range in 121 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 15 NBA playoff games.
The Timberwolves are coming off a season where they were the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They lost to Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals.