BREAKING: Minnesota Timberwolves Starter In Jeopardy Of Missing Game 5 Against Nuggets
UPDATE: Mike Conley has been ruled out.
On Tuesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be in Denver to play the Nuggets for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Timberwolves have added starting point guard Mike Conley to the injury report.
Via Dane Moore of Blue Wire: "Mike Conley has been added to the Wolves injury report with right achilles soreness. He’s listed as questionable.
Conley was at practice and getting up shots for the portion of shootaround that I was at this morning."
The series is tied up at 2-2 after the Timberwolves lost Game 4 by a score of 115-107.
Conley finished with 15 points, two rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 5/12 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They beat the Phoenix Suns in the first round (in four games).
Conley is in his second year with the Timberwolves after getting traded (via the Utah Jazz) during the middle of the 2022-23 season.
Last year, the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves in the first round (in five games).
Game 6 will be on Thursday evening when the teams return to the Target Center in Minnesota.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
That series is tied up at 2-2 with Game 5 on Wednesday evening in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.