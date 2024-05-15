BREAKING: Minnesota Timberwolves Starter Ruled Out For Game 5 Against Nuggets
On Tuesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will play the Denver Nuggets (in Colorado) for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Timberwolves will be without one of their best players, as starting point guard Mike Conley has been ruled out.
Via Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium: "Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr. (right Achilles soreness) is out tonight vs. Denver in Game 5, per sources."
Conley finished the regular season with averages of 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 44.2% from the three-point range in 76 games.
The Timberwolves and Nuggets are tied up at 2-2 after the Nuggets won Game 4 by a score of 115-107.
In 34 minutes of playing time, Conley had 15 points, two rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 5/12 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Both team's starting lineups have been announced for the game.
Via Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Wolves will start Alexander-Walker, Edwards, McDaniels, Towns, Gobert on Tuesday."
Via Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nuggets will start Murray, Caldwell-Pope, Porter Jr., Gordon, Jokic on Tuesday."
Game 6 will be on Thursday evening at the Target Center.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
That series is currently tied up at 2-2 with Game 5 on Wednesday evening in Oklahoma City.