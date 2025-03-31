BREAKING: Multiple Players And Coaches Ejected From Pistons-Timberwolves Game
On Sunday night, the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves are facing off at the Target Center.
During the game, there was an altercation that led to multiple players and coached being ejected.
Via Bleacher Report: "A fight breaks out between the Pistons and Timberwolves
Donte DiVincenzo, Naz Reid, Ron Holland, Isaiah Stewart, Marcus Sasser, Pistons HC J. B. Bickerstaff and Wolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni were all ejected"
Many fans reacted on social media.
@jbondwagon: "Whenever there’s a fight in the NBA, there’s 69% chance it involves the Pistons 💀"
@TheBoxingHeadsP: "About time we got some excitement in the NBA"
@RickManson77: "It’s so easy to be a fan of Donte DiVincenzo lol
No idea what preceded this but if I were a gambling man I’d put my money on it being Isaiah Stewart’s fault 😂"